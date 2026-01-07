Vivek Oberoi Goes Gaga Over Akshaye Khanna's '<i>Kasainuma</i> Violence' In 'Historic' Praise For <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Dhurandhar has officially become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language, and actors, filmmakers and critics alike are calling it a game-changer.

Among the many voices applauding the film, Vivek Oberoi's review has particularly stood out.

Vivek Oberoi Shares His Thoughts About Dhurandhar

Sharing his thoughts on X after finally catching the film, Vivek Oberoi wrote that he was left "mind blown" by Dhurandhar, describing the experience as far more than just watching a movie.

He reflected on the emotional core of the story, writing that if one has ever stood in "the heavy, airless silence of a martyr's home, where the walls are crowded with memories, but the chairs remain perpetually empty", the pulse of Dhurandhar would feel instantly familiar.

Vivek Oberoi also spoke about the way the film evokes the unseen cost of history, adding that those who have "felt the cold breath of history in the corridors where the unsung gave their 'tomorrow' for our 'peaceful' today" would recognise the truth the film lays bare.

In one of the most poignant parts of his post, he said that anyone who has "looked into the eyes of a child who only knows their father through the glass of a framed photograph" will find the film impossible to forget.

Calling outrage "a luxury for those who have never had to face the facts", Vivek Oberoi added that for the rest of the audience, Dhurandhar is simply the truth.

I finally watched #Dhurandhar after missing it in the GCC, and I am mind blown. This is more than cinema; it is the jarring shock of a switch being flicked in a pitch-black room.



'Every Frame Casts A Spell,' Says Vivek Oberoi

Praising director Aditya Dhar, Vivek Oberoi said the filmmaker does not merely narrate a story but "lets it bleed", daring the audience to look away during its staggering 3 hours and 34 minutes runtime.

He described the film as a triumph of craft over spectacle, where "every frame casts a spell on the viewer, every character etched out masterfully", adding that the film has not just pushed the envelope but "ripped it apart" - much like Animal did in 2023.

Vivek Oberoi reserved special praise for the cast, saying Ranveer Singh "burns with a subterranean fire simmering under restraint", proving that silence can be more haunting than any roar. He lauded Akshaye Khanna's intense portrayal of Rehman Dakait, calling the actor "magnificent" with a gaze that captures the ferocity of 'Kasainuma' violence.

Calling R Madhavan the film's "intellectual steel", Vivek Oberoi described him as the calm eye in a lethal storm and said he was eagerly looking forward to seeing more of the patriotic mastermind in Part 2. He also applauded Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal for bringing a "weathered, granite-like gravity" that makes the frontlines feel painfully real.

He ended his note by thanking the men and women who protect the nation, writing, "To tell this story was a risk; to witness it is our duty. Our nation is forever in your debt."

Dhurandhar's Box Office Glory

Dhurandhar's impact has gone far beyond critical acclaim. According to Jio Studios, the Hindi-only release has earned a staggering Rs 1,240 crore worldwide, making it the only non-multilingual Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

On January 7, the film added another Rs 5.70 crore to its domestic total, taking its India collection to Rs 831.40 crore.

