After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Praise, Ranveer Singh Thanks "Alma Mater" Yash Raj Films: "Wanted To Make You Proud"

Ranveer Singh's latest release Dhurandhar has managed to shatter several box office records. Now, it has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language.

Calling it a 'milestone moment in the Indian cinema', prestigious banner, Yash Raj Films, congratulated the entire team on the phenomenal performance of the drama at the ticket counters in an appreciation post that read, “DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language) (sic)."

They further lauded filmmaker Aditya Dhar for setting a new benchmark in Indian entertainment.

Elated by the love showered on the film, protagonist Ranveer Singh penned the comment, “My beloved Alma Mater (red and white heart emoji) only ever wanted to make you proud (sic).”

Aditya Dhar too responded to the post, "Thank you @yrf. It was growing up on films like Yash ji's Deewar, Darr etc that greatly influenced me! Also not many people know this, but I actually got my first break with YRF itself, as a lyricist way back on Kabul Express!! To receive such kind appreciation today from a company whose iconic films have defined and nurtured generations of Indian filmmakers and cinema fans is deeply humbling. It only strengthens our resolve to keep pushing boundaries and telling stories with intent, courage and conviction. Deeply grateful for the generosity and the love."

Backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios banners, the project stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in significant roles, along with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Manav Gohil as the ancillary cast.

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has managed to take the box office by storm.

