<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Film Beats <i>Pushpa 2</i> (Hindi)

After a stellar month-long run, Dhurandhar has dethroned the gigantic Pushpa 2 to claim the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. After 33 days, the domestic earnings of the Ranveer Singh film stand at Rs 831.40 crore. With these numbers, Dhurandhar has beaten the lifetime collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which released on December 4, 2024.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Tuesday, the film minted Rs 5.70 crore—a bit higher than Monday's numbers, as per Jio Studios.

According to Jio Studios figures, Dhurandhar collected Rs 218 crore in week one, Rs 261.5 crore in week two, Rs 189.3 crore in week three, and Rs 115.70 crore in week four.

Announcing Dhurandhar as the new "emperor" of the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote:

"'DHURANDHAR': THE NEW EMPEROR HAS ARRIVED - CROSSES 'PUSHPA 2'... This is THE biggest moment in the HISTORY of #Hindi film business. Till not long ago, surpassing the lifetime business of #Pushpa2 #Hindi - the highest-grossing film in the #Hindi market - seemed unthinkable. But records are meant to be challenged... and shattered - and #Dhurandhar has done exactly that. #Dhurandhar has finally overtaken the lifetime business of #Pushpa2 #Hindi, emerging as the highest-grossing #Hindi film of all time on its fifth Tuesday. The throne has a new Emperor - #Dhurandhar.'"

It's worth noting how Dhurandhar will perform after Prabhas's The Raja Saab hits theatres on January 9.

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character-thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma-is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.