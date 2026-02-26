'Kerala Story 2' Release On Hold, Court Says Censor "Hasn't Applied Mind"

In a huge setback to the makers of The Kerala Story 2, the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered a two-week interim stay on the release of the Hindi film which was set to be released in theatres tomorrow.

The Kerala Story 2, which sparked controversy ever since its promotional came out, is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures. The makers have maintained that the film is based on "true incidents".

The Kerala High Court was hearing the petition filed by Sreedev Namboodiri, asking that the UA censor certificate of the film should be cancelled. According to his petition, The Kerala Story 2 maligns and stereotypes the state and people of Kerala.

During the hearing, the court also lambasted the Censor Board for clearing The Kerala Story 2 without "applying its mind", adding that the board must consider the petitioner's complaint.

The court also said the film should not be released until arguments concluded.