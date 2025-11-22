<i>Masti 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Oberoi's Film Performs Better Than <i>120 Bahadur</i>

Masti 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh, arrived in cinemas on Friday, November 21.

What's Happening

The film was released alongside Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, and both titles saw weak advance bookings before opening day.

As a franchise entry, Masti 4 was expected to draw a stronger response, considering the earlier films - Masti and Grand Masti - performed well, even though Great Grand Masti did not.

The makers were hoping this instalment would revive the series and its trademark humour, with the team expecting "entry to step in."

However, the film managed only an average start.

According to Sacnilk estimates, Masti 4 collected Rs 2.50 crore on day one, giving it a marginal lead over 120 Bahadur, which earned Rs 2.35 crore.

Background

Meanwhile, De De Pyaar De 2 continues to show stability despite new releases and entering its second week. The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer earned Rs 2.25 crore on Friday - the same figure that Masti 4 and 120 Bahadur posted on their opening day.

