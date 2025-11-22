<i>Masti 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Oberoi's Film Performs Better Than <i>120 Bahadur</i>

A still from the film.
New Delhi:
Meanwhile, De De Pyaar De 2 continues to show stability despite new releases and entering its second week. The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer earned Rs 2.25 crore on Friday - the same figure that Masti 4 and 120 Bahadur posted on their opening day.
Masti 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh, arrived in cinemas on Friday, November 21.
What's Happening
- The film was released alongside Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, and both titles saw weak advance bookings before opening day.
- As a franchise entry, Masti 4 was expected to draw a stronger response, considering the earlier films - Masti and Grand Masti - performed well, even though Great Grand Masti did not.
- The makers were hoping this instalment would revive the series and its trademark humour, with the team expecting "entry to step in."
- However, the film managed only an average start.
- According to Sacnilk estimates, Masti 4 collected Rs 2.50 crore on day one, giving it a marginal lead over 120 Bahadur, which earned Rs 2.35 crore.
Background
Meanwhile, De De Pyaar De 2 continues to show stability despite new releases and entering its second week. The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer earned Rs 2.25 crore on Friday - the same figure that Masti 4 and 120 Bahadur posted on their opening day.