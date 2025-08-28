Akshay Oberoi Says Cousin Vivek's Success "Inspired Him" But He "Offered No Help": "There Were Punjabi Ego Clashes..."

Akshay Oberoi, who made his mark in both mainstream and offbeat projects, recently spoke about his early struggles and the lack of support from his cousin, actor Vivek Oberoi. Despite being part of the same family with deep roots in cinema, Akshay revealed that his journey was largely self-driven.

What's Happening

In a candid conversation on the YouTube channel Cyrus Says, Akshay addressed why he never reached out to Vivek when he first came to Mumbai to pursue acting. The actor admitted that there was simply no communication between them at the time.

"Unfortunately, for whatever reason, there wasn't really a line of communication. Like I couldn't pick up the phone and talk to him about it. Just the way it was. I never did it. He never offered it," he explained.

Akshay further shared that until recently, people were not even aware of their relation. However, with his growing recognition, the fact that he belongs to the same Oberoi family is now becoming more widely known. He added that their families were not in close contact back then, but things are beginning to change.

"I think now the families are doing a better job. I think all the older generation is getting a bit older and everyone's realising that whatever happened in all these years, we can let it go. I am sure there were Punjabi ego clashes that had happened," he reflected.

Despite not receiving direct help, Akshay said he remained inspired by Vivek's success. "I am grateful because I think, maybe, in my head, their success made me think it was possible for me. Somewhere, I was inspired by it but there was no help," he added.

Background

Vivek Oberoi, son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, had a breakthrough in the early 2000s and quickly became a household name with films like Company and Saathiya. In contrast, Akshay's path was less glamorous, marked by years of struggle and gradual recognition.

He has since made a mark with diverse roles and was most recently seen in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. Up next, he will share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.