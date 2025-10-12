When Sonam Bajwa Refused To Do Bollywood Films: "Was Scared To Do Kissing Scene"

Sonam Bajwa in an earlier interview with Film Companion, said that she turned down several opportunities in Bollywood, which required her to do kissing scenes on screen. In an extensive chat with Film Companion, the Punjabi star explained the reason behind her restraint. She stated that she said no to kissing scenes in Hindi films as she was concerned about what effect it might have on her image in Punjab.

The actor deliberated, "I said no to a couple of things in Bollywood because I was like, Is Punjab going to be OK with it? “We have that mentality, that families will be watching… I was very scared to do a kissing scene in a film back then, because I thought, ‘How are people going to respond to it, how will these people, who've made me who I am, respond to it? Is my family going to understand that this is for a film?' I had all these questions in my mind.”

However, the actor also confessed to regretting turning down the projects too soon, before pondering over it some more. She said, "It was a couple of years ago, I spoke to my mom and dad about it. They were like, ‘Yes if it's for a film, it's fine'. And I was so shocked. Why did I not speak to them first? So many things we assume in our heads. I was so shy to discuss this with my parents, and they were like, ‘Koi nahi, je film liya, koi chakkar ni (It's for a film, there's no problem)'.”

Sonam Bajwa is a prominent name in the Punjabi film industry and has been part of many projects like Honsla Rakh, Kappal, Jind Mahi, and Jinde Meriye among others.