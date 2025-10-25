Sonam Bajwa Stuns In An Off-White Saree For The Promotions Of <i>Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat</i>

Sonam Bajwa, who is recently riding high on the success of her latest release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is putting her best foot forward when it comes to fashion.

In one of the looks she posted on her Instagram, she is seen wearing an elegant, traditional Indian saree in off-white. The saree is made of a sheer, lightweight fabric that drapes her gracefully.

The border of the saree is embellished with golden fringe detailing, creating a beautiful contrast against the soft, neutral tone of the fabric. Even the sequin work all over the saree goes well with it.

The blouse covered in gotapatti work complements the saree beautifully. Its fitted design with short sleeves and intricate golden threadwork arranged in horizontal patterns makes the outfit look sophisticated and festive.

She accessorises the look with kundan stones, along with matching earrings that dangle gracefully. Her makeup is subtle and polished, with glowing skin, soft pink lips, and subtle eye makeup that enhances her features without overpowering them.

Her hair is styled in loose, soft waves cascading over her shoulders, adding a romantic and graceful touch to the overall aesthetic.

Overall, the look blends minimalism with classic Indian luxury, perfect for festive or formal occasions.