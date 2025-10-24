Weekend Binge: After <i>Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat</i>, Watch These 5 Films On One-Sided Love

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, marking the first collaboration between Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is running successfully in theatres. The romantic drama, directed by Milap Zaveri, premiered on October 21. It explores complex themes of love, obsession, jealousy and heartbreak.

At its core, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a story of unrequited love, where Harshvardhan Rane plays the role of an obsessive lover, Vikramaditya Bhonsle, who falls head over heels for Sonam Bajwa. With the movie drawing cinema buffs to theatres, let's explore five similar Bollywood films that centre around one-sided love.

After watching Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, here are some one-sided love stories you can binge-watch over the weekend:

Darr (1993) - Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan slipped into the shoes of an antagonist for this Yash Chopra directorial. His character, Rahul, becomes dangerously obsessed with Juhi Chawla's Kiran, who is engaged to naval officer Sunil Malhotra, portrayed by Sunny Deol. He stalks and obsesses over her, going berserk, illustrating the destructive side effects of one-sided love. Darr, true to its name, is a chilling ride through emotional extremes.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) - Netflix

“Pyar dosti hai”—this dialogue lives rent-free in our minds even decades after the film's release. One of Karan Johar's cult classics, the film portrays the tomboyish Anjali (Kajol) falling for her best friend Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), only to find out that he loves her friend Tina (Rani Mukerji). The movie is a touching love story about how sometimes love is not aligned with timing and the power of second chances.

Raanjhana (2013) - Zee5

Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor's nuanced performances struck all the right chords with the audience. Initially, the film shows Kundan's innocent feelings for Zoya from childhood. But as they grow up, Kundan finds it impossible to accept that she does not love him anymore. What follows is Kundan's relentless, reckless and all-consuming pursuit of winning her heart, leading to his tragic downfall.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) - Prime Video

Karan Johar's romantic musical takes viewers on a bittersweet ride of love, friendship, and the thin line between them. Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), an emotionally immature man, falls hopelessly in love with the free-spirited Alizeh (Anushka Sharma). What follows is an intense journey of emotions, obsession, heartbreak and acceptance.

Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) - Apple TV

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra's easygoing chemistry makes the film a beautiful watch from beginning to end. Ayushmann's Abhimanyu has been secretly in love with Parineeti's Bindu since childhood, but Bindu is more eager to chase her dreams, oblivious to his emotions. The movie is filled with nostalgia, balancing the quiet pain of unspoken love and showing how personal choices can keep two hearts apart.