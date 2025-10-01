<i>Idly Kadai</i> X Reviews: Fans Say Dhanush's Film Is "Good Entertainment But Slow Paced"

Idly Kadai is Dhanush's fourth directorial feature, released in cinemas today. X reactions have been pouring in since its premiere, and the responses from the audience are decidedly mixed. While some have praised the emotional depth of the story and its technical finesse, others have found it "slow paced".

Some viewers were impressed by Dhanush's strong performance and his onscreen chemistry with Nithya Menen.

On the contrary, several critics were far less charitable, labelling Idly Kadai "the worst story ever" and "boring".

Take a look at some of the reactions:

🍲 #IdliKadai is COOKING UP A STORM! 🔥 EXCELLENT 1st Half reports from FDFS shows outside TN! 😍



Dhanush's directorial magic + Nithya Menen's soulful act are winning hearts! ❤️🛵 GV Prakash's BGM is pure 🔥!



Tickets flying on #BookMyShow: 2,510 (7-8 AM) 🎟️⚡ Join the… pic.twitter.com/C3xALiJ6kb — Nikhil Ulhas Ghule (@ApnaThought) October 1, 2025

#IdliKadai First Half - Too Good❣️



- Started off with the Foreign modern backdrop & character arc of Dhanush & ArunVijay 🌟

- Loved NithyaMenen's character & Fun moments surrounding the character😀

- Actor #Dhanush once again peaked with performance, especially Emotional… pic.twitter.com/zMLgt1AN8J — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 1, 2025

#IdliKadai 1st Half : Served Well ❤️



Calf connection scene & Return of father Sivanesan's idli taste are beautifully written 👌 Filled with touching emotions moments, Director @dhanushkraja shines in every frame 🎬

“Yen Paatan Saami Varum” in Both Version (melody & divine rock)… pic.twitter.com/OzHYf7Pmqp — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) October 1, 2025

#IdliKadaiReview – First Half:



Family drama unfolds at a slow pace, with heavy sentiments especially in the Dhanush–Rajkiran scenes.

Dhanush–Nithya Menon chemistry is engaging as always.

Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, and Shalini's characters fail to make a strong impact on the… pic.twitter.com/EZUqBR1GBZ — R 🅰️ J (@baba_rajkumar) October 1, 2025

First half :



Arun Vijay steals d show.

Raj kiran okish.

Dhanush's romance makes you cringe.

Interval predictable



Second half :



So lengthy.

No more emotional connects.

Climax is predictable



1/5

UTTER WASTE AVPL🙏👎#Dhanush #IdlikadaiFDFS #IdliKottu #IdliKadaiReview pic.twitter.com/3mfByfIx2Z — R A J (@dune1411) October 1, 2025

#IdlyKadai



Weak screenplay 👎

Poor writting ✍️

Cringe romance 💒

Forced emotions 😭

Overacting from Dhanush👎



Only positive - GV 🎶



1/5

UTTER WASTE 🙏👎 pic.twitter.com/Vl0iLy4x7i — மன்மத இட்லிகடை பாய் (@ManmadhaBoy_) September 30, 2025

Worst watch ive seen in recent times. Nice story . The worst screenplay possible. Avoid this fr #IdlyKadai@dhanushkraja Direction ah vitru bro plss pic.twitter.com/XnfWRmlwVn — STING (@StingATMAN) October 1, 2025

Idly Kadai Plot

The film tells the story of Murugan, played by Dhanush, a young man determined to build a career in hotel management. His ambitions, however, clash with those of his father, who runs a modest idli shack cherished by the local community. The narrative takes a turn when betrayal forces Murugan to return home and defend his family's legacy.

About Idly Kadai

Directed by Dhanush, Idly Kadai also stars Nithya Menen and Maharaj actress Shalini Pandey. Dhanush and Nithya Menen previously collaborated on the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam.

Dhanush was last seen in Kuberaa, alongside Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the film was released on June 20 in Tamil and Telugu. Kuberaa explored themes of greed, ambition, and redemption through the story of a beggar's transformation.

In A Nutshell

Early X reviews of Dhanush's directorial Idly Kadai are in. Some fans are thoroughly impressed, while others are disappointed. The film opens in cinemas today.

ALSO READ | Dhanush's Film Idly Kadai's Release Date Postponed. Details Inside