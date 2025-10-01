Advertisement

Idly Kadai X Reviews: Fans Say Dhanush's Film Is "Good Entertainment But Slow Paced"

The film also stars Nithya Menen and Maharaj actress Shalini Pandey

<i>Idly Kadai</i> X Reviews: Fans Say Dhanush's Film Is "Good Entertainment But Slow Paced"
Dhanush In Idly Kadai
Idly Kadai is Dhanush's fourth directorial feature, released in cinemas today. X reactions have been pouring in since its premiere, and the responses from the audience are decidedly mixed. While some have praised the emotional depth of the story and its technical finesse, others have found it "slow paced".

Some viewers were impressed by Dhanush's strong performance and his onscreen chemistry with Nithya Menen.

On the contrary, several critics were far less charitable, labelling Idly Kadai "the worst story ever" and "boring".

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Idly Kadai Plot

The film tells the story of Murugan, played by Dhanush, a young man determined to build a career in hotel management. His ambitions, however, clash with those of his father, who runs a modest idli shack cherished by the local community. The narrative takes a turn when betrayal forces Murugan to return home and defend his family's legacy.

About Idly Kadai

Directed by Dhanush, Idly Kadai also stars Nithya Menen and Maharaj actress Shalini Pandey. Dhanush and Nithya Menen previously collaborated on the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam

Dhanush was last seen in Kuberaa, alongside Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the film was released on June 20 in Tamil and Telugu. Kuberaa explored themes of greed, ambition, and redemption through the story of a beggar's transformation.

In A Nutshell

Early X reviews of Dhanush's directorial Idly Kadai are in. Some fans are thoroughly impressed, while others are disappointed. The film opens in cinemas today.

