After <i>Thiruchitrambalam</i>, Nithya Menen Joins Dhanush In <i>Idli Kadai</i>

It's official. Nithya Menen and Dhanush will reunite on-screen for Idli Kadai. The duo had worked together in the 2022 movie Thiruchitrambalam. Idli Kadai marks Dhanush's fourth directorial venture after Pa Paandi, Raayan and the yet-to-be-released Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. In an Instagram post, Nithya Menen confirmed her association with Idli Kadai by sharing a picture with Dhanush. In the shared photo, the actress can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt, while Dhanush wore a yellow tee. The duo can be seen smiling and posing for a selfie with tea glasses in hand. The note attached to the post read, "New announcement #idlikadai (sic)." Reacting to her announcement, director BV Nandini Reddy wrote, “Cannot wait.”

Dhanush had revealed the title of his film, Idli Kadai, last month. The actor also shared a concept poster of the movie on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya (folded hands and heart emojis).” The poster showed a roadside shack against a starry night. Inside the shack, we can see a shopkeeper, while another man observed him from the outside. Idli Kadai's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and it is produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures under the banner of Dhanush's Wunderbar Films.

Currently, Nithya Menen is busy with projects like Kadhalikka Neramillai, Dear Exes and a yet-to-be-titled film with Vijay Sethupathi. Dhanush, on the other hand, is also immersed in several projects, including his next directorial Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. The film's cast features Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran and Rabiya Khatoon. Dhanush will also portray the role of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic. The film is directed by Arun Matheshwaran and is still in its early stages of production.

Dhanush also has Kubera in the pipeline. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Kubera features Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in key roles. It will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.