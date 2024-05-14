Music Director GV Prakash Kumar And Wife Saindhavi Announce Separation: 'Best Decision For Each Other'

Image shared on X. (courtesy: TamilDelight)

Music director-actor GV Prakash Kumar and his wife Saindhavi announced that they are parting ways after 11 years of marriage. The duo informed fans about their decision by issuing an official statement on social media. In a post shared on Monday, the Soorarai Pottru music director wrote, "After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the Media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank You.”

For the unversed, G V Prakash Kumar is the nephew of Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

Take a look at his post below:

Last year, Saindhavi shared a heartfelt anniversary wish for Prakash as they completed 10 years of togetherness. Sharing a photo from their wedding day, she wrote, “It's been a decade since we got married but Just feels like yesterday . Happy 10th wedding anniversary to the love of my life @gvprakash . Thank you for being an amazing friend, awesome husband and an incredible father to our daughter. Thank you for being the most amazing human being that you are. Love you to moon and back. 10 done and forever to go.”

This is the post we are talking about:

GV Prakash Kumar married his childhood sweetheart Saindhavi back in 2013. Saindhavi is a renowned playback singer. They welcomed a baby girl in 2020. GV Prakash Kumar made his singing debut with Rahman's music for the film Gentleman in 1993 while Saindhavi made her film debut in 2004 with the song Andangaka Kondakari from Anniyan.