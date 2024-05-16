GV Prakash Kumar To Trolls After Split Announcement: 'Have The Virtues Of Tamilians Stooped So Low?'

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: FilmyBowl)

Actor and music composer GV Prakash Kumar and his wife, playback singer Saindhavi, earlier this week, announced that they are parting ways after 11 years of marriage. Soon after the announcement post went viral, GV Prakash received backlash on social media. Now, the 36-year-old actor has reacted to the negative comments. GV Prakash, the nephew of Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, released a statement in Tamil on X (formerly Twitter). As per Indian Express, the statement translated into English read, “It is unfortunate to speculate, without proper information, about two people falling in love and their separation. It is unacceptable to get into the private affairs of people and discuss them with crass remarks just because they are celebrities. Have the virtues of Tamilians stooped so low that we can't realise such imaginary narratives on social media will affect the individual concerned? The reasons behind our mutual separation are known to my close friends and relatives.”

GV Prakash added, “While I understand that such public discussion and criticism are because of the interest in my life, I am making this statement because I know it will affect the individual involved (in the speculations). Please respect the individual's feelings. Thanks for your love and support.”

On Tuesday, May 13, GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi shared a joint statement on X (formerly Twitter), announcing their separation after 11 years of marriage. It read, “After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the Media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank You.”

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi got married in 2013. In 2020, the two welcomed a baby girl.