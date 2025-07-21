GV Prakash Joins Ex-Wife Saindhavi On Stage In Chennai For A Romantic Duet

Composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and ex-wife singer Saindhavi shared the stage for a tribute concert held in Chennai. The former couple came together professionally for a live performance dedicated to late lyricist Na Muthukumar. It was their first public appearance together since their divorce in 2024.

What's Happening

At the event, GV Prakash and Saindhavi performed the romantic track Yaar Indha Saalai Oram from the 2013 film Thalaivaa, originally picturised on Vijay and Amala Paul.

The clip went viral in no time.

Their jugalbandi received applause both online and offline.

Emphasising professionalism, GV Prakash had earlier said, "We are extreme professionals, and we have respect for each other."

GVPrakash & Saindhavi singing 'Yar Andha saalai Oram' song together at NaMuthukumar Tribute function ♥️🫶pic.twitter.com/a5RuGKH1c2 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 21, 2025

GV Prakash And Saindhavi Divorce

The duo informed fans about their decision by issuing an official statement on social media. In a post shared in May 2024, the Soorarai Pottru music director wrote, "After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the Media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank You."

For the unversed, G V Prakash Kumar is the nephew of Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

GV Prakash Kumar married his childhood sweetheart Saindhavi back in 2013. They welcomed a baby girl in 2020. GV Prakash Kumar made his singing debut with Rahman's music for the film Gentleman in 1993 while Saindhavi made her film debut in 2004 with the song Andangaka Kondakari from Anniyan.

In A Nutshell

GV Prakash Kumar reunited with ex-wife Saindhavi on stage for a soulful performance, leaving fans moved and thrilled.