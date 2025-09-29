Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Along With Aaradhya, Arrives In Paris Ahead Of Fashion Week. Actress Consoles Crying Fan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Paris ahead of Paris Fashion Week. As a brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant L'Oréal, Aishwarya will participate in the fashion week. She was accompanied by her constant travel partner—her daughter Aaradhya. Several videos from Paris have been shared by a fan page dedicated to the actress.

What's Happening

In the first video, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen heading towards the hotel.

Aishwarya channels her boss-lady vibes in blue trousers and a blazer.

She's seen taking a moment to get clicked with a fan before entering the hotel.

The internet showered compliments.

A user wrote, "My Queen is here."

Another user dropped a string of heart emojis.

In another video, Aishwarya is seen consoling an emotional fan who was waiting to meet her outside the hotel.

Aishwarya is seen wiping her tears. After a brief chat, they are seen clicked together.

A user wrote, "She's so sweet and caring."

Aishwarya's Ganapati Darshan

Last month, Aishwarya, along with mother Brinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya, visited the GSB Ganpati pandal.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's Marriage

Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation gained momentum when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July 2024. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces, which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

This year, at Cannes, Aishwarya seemed to put the rumours of divorce to rest by sporting a bold line of sindoor. She let her sindoor do all the talking amid the chatter around her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai's Work

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban, and others in key roles.