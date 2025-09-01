Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, With Daughter Aaradhya And Mother Brinda Rai, Visits Ganapati In Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived for the Ganapati darshan at GSB Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai on Sunday. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya and mother Brinda Rai. Pictures and videos from the venue have flooded social media.

What's Happening

For the darshan, Aishwarya wore a white salwar suit. She completed her traditional look with a small bindi and red lipstick.

Aaradhya looked pretty in a mustard-coloured suit.

The mother-daughter duo posed with folded hands for the camera.

Aishwarya is seen waving at fans as she makes her way through the crowd.

Aishwarya And Abhishek's Marriage

Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gained momentum when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July, 2024. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

This year, at Cannes, Aishwarya seemed to put the rumours of divorce to rest, by sporting a bold line of sindoor. She let her sindoor do all the talking amid the chatter around her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai's Work

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and others in key roles.