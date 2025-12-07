Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On How Daughter Aaradhya Became A Viral Cannes Star: "It Was Just One Of Those Incidental Days"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday. During an interactive session, she spoke openly about motherhood, her memories with daughter Aaradhya, and the bond they've built over their many trips to the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya shared that Aaradhya has practically grown up visiting Cannes, making the festival feel almost like home for her.

She said her daughter enjoys the energy there, meets familiar faces, and has come to understand the pace of the event after accompanying her for years.

Addressing the viral videos of Aaradhya walking alongside her in hotel corridors, Aishwarya clarified that none of those moments were staged.

"It wasn't about now let's put Aaradhya in a gown because she's going to get photographed. No. For me it's a little girl, a little girl who's reading or viewing fairy tale stories, right? So it was for me the fun of being dress up because why is mama dressing up in these gowns? She's a kid. She's suddenly seeing a mother dressed in a gown with hair done. So I was like we're playing fairy tale. We're playing dress up. So I too would take the trouble to get dress made at home in India itself and pack that all in," she explained.

She added that those behind-the-scenes interactions were spontaneous and filled with joy.

She shared, "If I choose to show those videos they're completely entertaining... I'd be getting ready for the red carpet but there'd be this other number happening which is so real. So while the team was trying to professionally do their job, there is Aaradhya like mama look at this and there's a twirl happening and all of that."

Aishwarya also recounted how one such candid moment unexpectedly made its way into the spotlight.

She saaid, "It was just one of those incidental days that she walked out with me because she was still holding my hand, and I wouldn't let go obviously, because she was enjoying it. You keep it real. We continued coming down, and then I was like uh-oh now we're already out here and there she is and she's like mama and she's twirling. I'm like okay and then all these moments go viral whereas actually it was just mama and daughter having their real moment."

Aishwarya On Women's Strength And Power

During the same conversation, Aishwarya spoke about women's strength and the power they carry in every phase of life.

"Women by birth are strong. All women are immensely strong, you are shakti, devi, you are the embodiment of strength, beauty, femininity, enjoy every aspect of being who you are and we need to be celebrated every second of our existence," she said.

Emphasising how women continuously adjust, persevere, and rise above challenges, she added, "Inherently women are strong and they are always striving, figuring out how to tie all that life throws at you. How to embrace it and deal with things. That's who we are in every role of life as daughters, sisters, mother, wives."