Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Dakota Johnson Bonding At Red Sea Film Festival Wins Over The Internet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently attending the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia. While two of her glamorous looks from the event have been making the rounds online, it is her pictures with the Materialists star Dakota Johnson and their bonding that have captured the Internet's attention.

What's Happening

In a widely circulated video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dakota Johnson were seen greeting each other warmly and posing for a picture at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025.

Dakota was heard discussing her journey to India in January with Aishwarya. She told the Devdas actress, "We went to Maha Kumbh."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen expressing visible joy and chatting happily.

Fan Reactions

Fans were thrilled to see two divas sharing a warm exchange.

One person wrote, "Unexpected collab."

Someone else said, "Two divas in one frame."

Other comments read, "Both are so beautiful," and "My queens."

Dakota's India Visit

Dakota Johnson embraced the spiritual side during her visit to India back in January. The Hollywood actress, who arrived in Mumbai with her boyfriend Chris Martin, made the most of her time there. Chris was in town for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour concert in Mumbai.

Dakota Johnson had visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. Joining her for the outing were Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. The trio were spotted entering the temple to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin also visited the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai. A video of their visit was shared on Instagram.

After their final concert in the country, frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, headed to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj and took a dip in the holy waters.

Work

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. She is yet to announce her next project. Dakota Johnson's last release was the 2025 film Materialists, which also featured Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in lead roles.