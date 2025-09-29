Akshay Kumar Says His Son Aarav Doesn't Want To Run His Production House: "He Wants To Be A Designer"

Akshay Kumar, who wants his son Aarav to join films, has opened up about his son's future plans. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav studies fashion and aspires to be a fashion designer.

What's Happening

Speaking to ABP News, Akshay Kumar said, "He doesn't want to come in films. He has told me straight, 'Dad mere ko nahi aana (Dad I don't want to come).' I tell him to take the reins of my production company but he doesn't want to do it. He wants to remain in fashion. He wants to be a designer. He is learning fashion at the moment and he's happy in that life." He added, "I want him to come in films but I am also happy with his decision."

Aarav is currently pursuing a course in fashion design in London.

Praising Aarav's well-disciplined life, Akshay Kumar said, "I am more like a friend to my son. He is 23 years old and he has grown up very fast. He is studying at the university and he is very much involved in his studies, he has no bad habits. He is more like Twinkle because she also studies a lot."

Akshay Kumar also shared that he sent a hand-written note to Aarav on his 23rd birthday.

"I wrote him a letter and it read like, 'Your father has run around a lot in many scenes in films, I have done a lot of running while shooting also, but the keyword is patience. Everything in life should not be a two-minute noodles. You can't get everything in two minutes. Slow fire is much better than a two-minute noodle.'"

On Aarav's birthday, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty-three I was learning to beat up people on screen... it's a strange feeling now to see you beat me every day right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table. Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu... you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story. Love you beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they've been with you."

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. The film, currently running in theatres, minted decent numbers at the box office.