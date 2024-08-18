National Awards: Nithya Menen's First Reaction After Her Best Actress Win - "I Feel Satiated"

The 70th annual National Film Awards for movies released in 2022 were announced on Friday. In a big win for Nithya Menen, the actress bagged the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role Award for her stellar performance in Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil). The actress shared the award with Manasi Parekh, who won for her role in Kutch Express (Gujarati). Now, days after, Nithya Menen has reacted to her big win. Speaking to the Indian Express, Nithya said, “Honestly, I didn't know they were announcing the National Awards. It might sound unusual, but I actually live under a rock. I like to be cut off from the bustle. I didn't expect it at all.”

She continued, “Oh my goodness, it was overwhelming. Do so many people have my number? Do this many people care about me? Do this many people care about me winning the award? What truly was a blessing was the genuineness of their wishes. The win felt personal to a lot of people, and they are celebrating it like it is their own win. Isn't that such a blessed place to be put in?”

She further added, "The actress added, “I feel satiated with the fact that Thiruchitrambalam is the film that got me this award. The thing is I always want to do films that make me happy while I am doing it, and make others happy while watching it. I believe there is more merit in making another person smile or be happy than trying, in a very self-centred way, to do a role in the hope that it will be validated with an award.”

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam features Dhanush and Nithya as best friends Thiru and Shobana. In the film Dhanush plays Thiru, who is a delivery boy. Thiru shares a good rapport with his grandfather (Bharathiraja) but happens to struggle to bond with his father (Prakash Raj), who is a police officer.