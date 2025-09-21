<i>Idli Kadai</i> Trailer: Dhanush Is The Saviour Of His Tribe, Battles With Arun Vijay

The trailer of Dhanush's upcoming film Idli Kadai is out and offers fans a look at his fourth directorial project.

The film tells the story of Murugan, played by Dhanush, a young man determined to build a career in hotel management. His ambitions, however, clash with those of his father, who runs a modest idli shack cherished by the local community.

The narrative takes a turn when betrayal forces Murugan to return home and defend his family's legacy.

The two-minute trailer opens with Murugan asking his father to buy an idli grinder to make the work easier. His father, however, declines, insisting that the taste would not remain the same. This conflict between tradition and modernity forms the emotional centre of the film.

Viewers are then introduced to Arun Vijay, heir to a large company where Murugan takes up employment. Murugan's entry into the firm results in profits rising by nearly 15 per cent.

While his father worries that the family shop may close down after him, Murugan's mother believes her son will one day return to his roots. Eventually, Murugan does decide to go back to the idli shop - a decision that does not sit well with Arun Vijay. What follows is a battle between Murugan and Arun Vijay.

Background

Directed by Dhanush, Idli Kadai also stars Nithya Menen and Maharaj actress Shalini Pandey. Dhanush and Nithya Menen previously collaborated in the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam. The film is scheduled for release on October 1.

Dhanush was last seen in Kuberaa, co-starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the film released on June 20 in Tamil and Telugu. It explored themes of greed, ambition, and redemption through the story of a beggar's transformation.

The actor will next be seen in Tere Ishk Mein alongside Kriti Sanon. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film is described as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa. Production concluded in July, and it is set to release in theatres on November 28, 2025.