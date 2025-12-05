<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Film Is Rock-Solid

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's toxic love story Tere Ishk Mein managed to mint Rs 83.55 crore in its first week. With Dhurandhar releasing today, Dhanush's film will face the real test.

Breaking down the numbers

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 5.7 crore, taking the total to Rs 83.55 crore, as per Sacnilk.

On Saturday, the film saw an upward surge, minting Rs 17 crore.

On Sunday, the numbers saw a further surge, registering an impressive Rs 18.75 crore. The film minted Rs 16 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who predicted the film's double-digit opening to NDTV, has been tracking the numbers closely.

In his latest post, he wrote, "#TereIshkMein remains rock-solid on Wednesday, firmly cementing its status as a film with long legs – it isn't slowing down anytime soon. With #Dhurandhar arriving tomorrow [Friday], it will be interesting to see how #TereIshkMein fares in Week 2... The Friday-to-Sunday trajectory will offer a clearer picture of its lifetime business."

About Tere Ishk Mein

The film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with director Anand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). The trailer created a buzz on social media as a love story with a toxic lover leading the charge, a theme that has been in vogue in the Hindi film industry for a while.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead actors, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, playing characters named Shankar (God) and Mukti (salvation), do all they can to convey intensity and passion, but the mess they are called upon to sort out is too bloated to be wished away by their earnest efforts or washed away by the waters of the Ganga."