Just Ranveer Singh Being Ranveer Singh With Some Help From Bobby Deol - Watch

After ruling the dance floor at Karan Deol's sangeet, Ranveer Singh was at it again at the wedding reception party, held on Sunday night. But this time, he was joined in by none other than Karan's uncle Bobby Deol. In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, we can see Ranveer Singh, dressed in a white sherwani, grooving alongside Bobby Deol to legendary singer Sonu Nigam's live performance. The actors can be seen having a blast as they shake a leg to Sonu's songs. The video shared was shared by a fan page with the caption, "Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol and Sonu Nigam at Karan Deol wedding reception."

Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol and Sonum Nigam at Karan Deol Wedding reception♥️ pic.twitter.com/tJKWdgRLn9 — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) June 18, 2023

Ranveer Singh, who will co-star with Karan's grandfather Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was among those who attended Karan's Sangeet night on Friday. A video of Ranveer Singh from the sangeet ceremony featured the actor hugging Karan Deol. The latter section of the video featured Ranveer Singh ruling the dance floor with his moves.

Alongside Ranveer, his wife Deepika Padukone also attended Karan Deol's reception party on Sunday night. For the party, Deepika opted for a black kurta while her husband Ranveer kept it simple in a white sherwani.

Ranveer and Deepika at Karan Deol's wedding reception 😍 ❤️ #deepveerpic.twitter.com/F4fwWnoNEG — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 18, 2023

While at the party, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also captured having a blast, grooving to and cheering for a performance by legendary singer Sonu Nigam. The same clip also features Sunny Deol as he is seated beside the bride and groom while enjoying the ongoing performance.

Ranveer and Deepika enjoying Sonu Nigam's performance at Karan Deol's wedding reception 😍❤️😍❤️ #deepveerpic.twitter.com/3JH6gNW8Yf — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 18, 2023

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which was released last year. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar last year. His next project is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, the teaser of which released today morning.