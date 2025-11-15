Kamini Kaushal Cremated In Mumbai In Presence Of Family

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal died on Friday at the age of 98. A close family friend confirmed the news of her passing. "She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February," Sajan Narain, a close family friend, told PTI.

The last rites were held at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E. Moses Road, opposite the Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai, at 10:30 AM on November 15.

Kamini Kaushal's pet dogs were also present at the cremation. According to online reports, her family requested privacy during their mourning period.

Background

Kamini Kaushal, whose career spanned nearly seven decades, was widely regarded as one of the finest actresses in Hindi cinema. She made significant contributions to both films and television, earning critical acclaim from the 1940s well into the 2010s.

Kaushal began her journey with Neecha Nagar (1946), which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and marked her arrival as a powerful performer.

She went on to deliver one of her most memorable roles in Biraj Bahu (1954), earning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 1956. Over the years, she appeared in several notable films including Paras (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jailor (1958), and Godaan (1963).

She was also known for her impactful character roles in many of Manoj Kumar's films, such as Shaheed, Upkar, and Purab Aur Paschim.

In her later years, Kaushal continued to be part of mainstream films, appearing in major commercial successes like Chennai Express (2013) and Kabir Singh (2019). Her performance in Kabir Singh earned her a Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Filmfare nomination. She was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Kamini continued her association with cinema in her later years as well. She made an appearance in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in 2022. The movie marked her final appearance.

Kamini Kaushal is survived by her sons - Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.

Tributes From The Film Industry

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Gulshan Devaiah took to social media to share their condolences.

Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Rest in light, ma'am."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of the late actress with a heart emoji.

Kiara Advani penned, "It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal ji."

Gulshan Devaiah also shared a post on his Instagram stories with a folded hands emoji.

