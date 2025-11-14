When Kamini Kaushal Had To Part Ways With Dilip Kumar After Her Sudden Marriage: "We Were Shattered"

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal died on Friday at the age of 98. A close family friend confirmed the news of her death to PTI. In a throwback interview, the veteran actress once spoke about her unexpected marriage and the closeness she shared with superstar Dilip Kumar.

Kamini Kaushal On Parting Ways With Dilip Kumar

Kamini Kaushal spoke about her sudden marriage to BS Sood, her brother-in-law. She emphasised that it wasn't a sacrifice but an ideal solution for her nieces Kumkum and Kavita, whose mother and her elder sister Usha had died in a car accident.

Kamini Kaushal recalled how her marriage endured despite several rumours about her romance with Dilip Kumar. In her biography, the actress had said that both Dilip Kumar and she were "shattered" to part ways.

Kamini Kaushal told Filmfare, "We were both shattered. We were very happy with each other. We shared a great rapport. But that's life. I can't just dump people and say, 'Enough now, I'm going!' I had taken on the girls. I wouldn't be able to show my face to my sister. My husband, a fine human being, understood why it happened. Everyone falls in love."

On Meeting Dilip Kumar Years Later, After Her Marriage

Kamini Kaushal also recalled how Dilip Kumar could hardly recognise her years later when they met. She said it "broke her heart" when he gave her a blank look.

The actress said, "He didn't recognise me. I was heartbroken. It broke my heart to see him give me a blank look. He looked at me, and I looked at him. He finds it hard to recognise anyone. I felt sad. What an era we have been through!"

Kamini Kaushal, who married BS Sood, went on to have three sons: Rahul, Vidur and Shravan.

