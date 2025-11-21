Saira Banu On Kamini Kaushal: "She Used To Call <i>Sahib</i> To Seek Advice"

Veteran actress Saira Banu took to her social media account to share an unknown story of her and the late veteran Kamini Kaushal, who died in Mumbai on November 14.

The actress shared a carousel post featuring a fim still from Purab Aur Pachhim, alongside several images of Dilip Kumar and Kamini Kaushal together.

Praising Kamini Kaushal's erudite personality, Saira Banu wrote, "While the whole internet grieved over Uma ji's passing, I found myself wondering what can one possibly say about a woman so rare and so ahead of her time?

"In an era when so few women entered cinema with the grace of a truly cultured upbringing, Kamini Kaushal our beloved Uma ji stood apart. She brought with her not just beauty, but a literary mind, and a refinement that was unmistakably her own. She belonged to that gentle world of books, poetry, and thoughtfulness, and she carried it into her work in a way that elevated her presence.

Reflecting on Dilip Kumar's fondness for Kamini Kaushal, Saira Banu continued, "I still remember how Dilip Sahib always spoke of her with deep respect. He admired that she came from a literary family, that her conversations were enriched with ideas far beyond the world of films. For him, Uma ji was someone who brought a certain rare substance to the studios, a woman who could speak of cinema and yet transcend it with ease."

"My own journey with her began in the most unexpected way during my water ballet training for April Fool. I had to jump from a great height, and when I completed the activity and came down, there she was. She immediately said to me, “You know, Saira, I couldn't have done what you just did… How did you do it?” From that very first meeting, I held her in genuine respect, and I remained courteous to her always not out of obligation, but out of admiration," Saira Banu added.

"I still remember the affectionate phone calls she would make, asking Sahib to meet people who wished to see him. I would ensure that I took really good care of those guests who visited our home from different corners of the country and the world. She used to call Sahib to seek his advice on various matters or simply to talk, and I always handed the phone over to him," Saira Banu added to her long note.

Kamini Kaushal married her brother-in-law BS Sood to keep her promise to her dying sister. Years later, she spoke about her equation with Dilip Kumar, whom she was rumoured to be in love with, in a Filmfare interview.

"We were both shattered. We were very happy with each other. We shared a great rapport. But that's life. I can't just dump people and say, 'Enough now, I'm going!' I had taken on the girls. I wouldn't be able to show my face to my sister. My husband, a fine human being, understood why it happened. Everyone falls in love," said Kamini Kaushal about the time when she left Dilip Kumar to marry BS Sood.

For the uninitiated, Kamini Kaushal died on November 14 at the age of 98, following age-related issues. The actress was said to be a superstar actress of her younger times in Bollywood.