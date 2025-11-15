When Kamini Kaushal Said She Had No Time To Fool Around As A Teenager: "I Didn't Have Any Crush"

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal died on Friday at the age of 98. A close family friend confirmed the news of her death to PTI. In an old interview, the actress once opened up about having no time for "crushes," making her quite unlike any other teenager.

Kamini Kaushal was a student at Kinnaird College in Lahore and had quite a hectic schedule.

In a conversation with Filmfare, the actress said, "I had no time to fool around. I didn't have any crush, I was busy swimming, riding, skating and doing radio plays on Akashvani, for which I was paid `10! I also wrote stories."

Recalling the bygone era, she spoke of an incident: "Once, while I was cycling back home, one of the boys asked, 'May I ride with you?' I retorted, 'What for?'"

And then came the fight for freedom. She mentioned, "There were morchas. The mood was rebellious. We then lived through the story of Independence and the Partition."

On Parting Ways With Dilip Kumar

Life had other plans for Kamini Kaushal when she lost her elder sister, Usha, to a tragic accident.

Kamini Kaushal spoke about her sudden marriage to BS Sood, her brother-in-law. She emphasised that it wasn't a sacrifice but an ideal solution for her nieces, Kumkum and Kavita.

Kamini Kaushal recalled how her marriage endured despite several rumours about her romance with Dilip Kumar. In her biography, the actress said that both Dilip Kumar and she were "shattered" to part ways.

Kamini Kaushal told Filmfare, "We were both shattered. We were very happy with each other. We shared a great rapport. But that's life. I can't just dump people and say, 'Enough now, I'm going!' I had taken on the girls. I wouldn't be able to show my face to my sister. My husband, a fine human being, understood why it happened. Everyone falls in love."

In A Nutshell

