Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Dies At 98

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal died on Friday. She was 98. A close family friend of the actress confirmed the news of her death to PTI.

Background

Kamini Kaushal, whose career spanned nearly seven decades, was widely regarded as one of the finest actresses in Hindi cinema. She made significant contributions to both films and television, earning critical acclaim from the 1940s well into the 2010s.

Kaushal began her journey with Neecha Nagar (1946), which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and marked her arrival as a powerful performer.

She went on to deliver one of her most memorable roles in Biraj Bahu (1954), earning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 1956. Over the years, she appeared in several notable films including Paras (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jailor (1958), and Godaan (1963).

She was also known for her impactful character roles in many of Manoj Kumar's films, such as Shaheed, Upkar, and Purab Aur Paschim.

In her later years, Kaushal continued to be part of mainstream films, appearing in major commercial successes like Chennai Express (2013) and Kabir Singh (2019). Her performance in Kabir Singh earned her a Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Filmfare nomination. She was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Kamini continued her association with cinema in her later years as well. She made an appearance in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in 2022. The movie marked her final appearance.

Kamini Kaushal is survived by her sons - Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.