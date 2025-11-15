Internet Reacts To Salman Khan Romancing Tamannaah Bhatia During Dabangg Tour Performance: "Cringe Pro Max"

Salman Khan is back on his Dabangg Tour, and this time, Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the team. A clip of the two performing in Doha last night surfaced online, but it received a lot of flak as viewers found it "awkward."

What's Happening

Salman Khan performed the song Dil Diya Gallan with Tamannaah Bhatia on stage. The actor's romantic gestures during their performance drew significant criticism.

A Reddit thread went viral, with internet users sharing their thoughts.

One person wrote, "This is looking so awkward."

Another commented, "Second-hand embarrassment."

Other remarks included, "Cringe pro max," "Tamannaah looks embarrassed," and "What in the cringe is this?"

About The Dabangg Tour

Alongside Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia, other celebrities on the Dabangg Tour include Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Maniesh Paul.

Salman Khan grooved to some of his most popular soundtracks during the Dabangg Tour, including Oo Jaane Jana, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick, Pandey Jee Seeti from Dabangg, and Sajan Radio from Tubelight.

In A Nutshell

The Internet reacted strongly to Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia's performance from the Dabangg Tour, which went viral online. Many found it extremely awkward and dubbed it "pro cringe max."

