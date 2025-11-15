Advertisement

Internet Reacts To Salman Khan Romancing Tamannaah Bhatia During Dabangg Tour Performance: "Cringe Pro Max"

Salman Khan grooved to some of his most popular soundtracks during the Dabangg Tour, including Oo Jaane Jana, Jumme Ki Raat

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Internet Reacts To Salman Khan Romancing Tamannaah Bhatia During Dabangg Tour Performance: "Cringe Pro Max"
Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia performing on Dabangg Tour
New Delhi:

Salman Khan is back on his Dabangg Tour, and this time, Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the team. A clip of the two performing in Doha last night surfaced online, but it received a lot of flak as viewers found it "awkward."

What's Happening

  • Salman Khan performed the song Dil Diya Gallan with Tamannaah Bhatia on stage. The actor's romantic gestures during their performance drew significant criticism.
  • A Reddit thread went viral, with internet users sharing their thoughts.
  • One person wrote, "This is looking so awkward."
  • Another commented, "Second-hand embarrassment."
  • Other remarks included, "Cringe pro max," "Tamannaah looks embarrassed," and "What in the cringe is this?"
Salman khan live tour
byu/Hefty-Being-8522 inBollyBlindsNGossip

About The Dabangg Tour

Alongside Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia, other celebrities on the Dabangg Tour include Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Maniesh Paul.

Salman Khan grooved to some of his most popular soundtracks during the Dabangg Tour, including Oo Jaane Jana, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick, Pandey Jee Seeti from Dabangg, and Sajan Radio from Tubelight.

In A Nutshell

The Internet reacted strongly to Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia's performance from the Dabangg Tour, which went viral online. Many found it extremely awkward and dubbed it "pro cringe max."

ALSO READEmotional Salman Khan Prays For Dharmendra's Recovery: "I Just Hope He Comes Back"

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Salman Khan, Salman Khan Dabangg Tour, Tamannaah Bhatia
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com