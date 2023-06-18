Alia Bhatt Is A Summer Dream In Green. See New Pics

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliabhatt )

On Sunday morning, Alia Bhatt set the social media talking after the trailer of her first Hollywood film Alongside Gal Gadot, Heart Of Stone, was unveiled at Netflix's Tudum event. As the event comes to an end, Alia Bhatt shared some pictures of herself in a beautiful green gown, that she wore for the Tudum red carpet. Sharing the images, Alia Bhatt thanked Brazil for the wonderful time she spent. Her post read, "Obrigado Brazil… thank you for all the love! You have my heart." On Alia Bhatt's post, her friend and designer Prabal Gurung dropped heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

On Sunday, streaming giant Netflix shared a picture of Alia Bhatt and her Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as they stood on the red carpet of the Tudum event on Twitter. In the image, Alia Bhatt can be seen looking elegant in a green gown while Gal Gadot looked lovely in black. For the red-carpet moment at the Tudum event, Jamie Dornan wore a stylish grey suit. Sharing the image, the official page Netflix wrote, "Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt are about to close out #TUDUM with a moment you do NOT want to miss!."

Take a look at the picture here:

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt are about to close out #TUDUM with a moment you do NOT want to miss! https://t.co/H4aujqvpYZpic.twitter.com/wWt0YsNWvO — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

While at the event, Alia Bhatt got candid as she answered questions ranging from who smells the best in the cast of Heart Of Stone to what fictional character, she was like to play.

Take a look at the post here:

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone, was released on Sunday as part of the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil. Watch the trailer here:

Take a look:

Heart of Stone, helmed by Tom Harper also features Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt. In addition to Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In it, she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.