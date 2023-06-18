Netflix Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot And Jamie Dornan Lit Up The Red Carpet

Image was shared by Netflix.(courtesy: netflix )

This is Alia Bhatt's year and she is owning it. After making a splashing appearance at the Met Gala this year followed by the Gucci event in Korea, Alia Bhatt jetted off to Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum event, where the trailer of her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone was released. On Sunday, streaming giant Netflix shared a picture of Alia Bhatt and her Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as they stood on the red carpet of the Tudum event on Twitter. In the image, Alia Bhatt can be seen looking elegant in a green gown while Gal Gadot looked lovely in black. For the red-carpet moment at the Tudum event, Jamie Dornan wore a stylish grey suit. Sharing the image, the official page of Netflix wrote, "Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt are about to close out #TUDUM with a moment you do NOT want to miss!."

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt are about to close out #TUDUM with a moment you do NOT want to miss! https://t.co/H4aujqvpYZpic.twitter.com/wWt0YsNWvO — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

While at the event, Alia Bhatt got candid as she answered questions ranging from who smells the best in the cast of Heart Of Stone to what fictional character, she was like to play.

Ahead of the release of the trailer of her film Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt shared pictures of herself in a magnificent grey pant suit in Brazil. Sharing the images, Ali simply wrote, "I'm not done with the hearts @gucci Heart Of Stone trailer out sooonnn."

Meanwhile, Gal shared a video from the event which she captioned, "The set up- The shot. WOW! Obrigada, Brazil." In the video, Gal can be seen sharing the stage with actors Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan.

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone, was released on Sunday as part of the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil. Watch the trailer here:

Heart of Stone, helmed by Tom Harper also features Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt. In addition to Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In it, she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.