Alia Bhatt Features On Time's 100 Most Influential List: 'Honoured To Be A Part'

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine as she has made it to Time's 100 most influential people of 2024 list. The actor was also praised for her dedication and hard work by British writer and filmmaker Tom Harper in the magazine. For the unversed, the Gangubai Kathaiwadi star and Tom Harper had collaborated on the film, Heart of Stone, which marked Alia's Hollywood debut. Showering praise on the star, Harper wrote, "I met Alia on Heart of Stone, her English-language film debut. Despite her fame, on set she is self-effacing and funny. There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favourite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it."

He further continued, "Alia's superpower is her ability to mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity. As an actor, she is luminous, and as a person, she brings the grounded assurance and creativity that make a truly international star."

The happy news was also shared by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram feed. Sharing a snippet of the magazine, the actress wrote, "Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 @time. Thank you dearest #TomHarper for your kind kind words."

Besides Alia Bhatt, Dev Patel, Sakshi Malik, Taraji P Henson, Dua Lipa and others also featured on Time's 100 Most Influential list.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has Vasan Bala's Jigra in the pipeline, which she is also co-producing.