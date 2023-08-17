Alia Bhatt Was Asked Why Wasn't She Seen Promoting Heart Of Stone With Gal Gadot. Her Reply

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt was straight up answering questions pertaining to her career as well as her personal life during her latest Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. One of the users asked the actress why wasn't she seen promoting her first ever Hollywood film Heart Of Stone. Alia revealed that the team did not promote their film in solidarity with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike. "How come we didn't see you promoting your film with Gal?" a user asked Alia. "As a team, we stand behind the SAG-AFTRA strike, and as a mark of solidarity, we haven't been promoting the movie. However, I've been seeing all your messages and the outpouring of love. Thankful for you all. Sending all the love right back to you," she replied.

Read Alia Bhatt's answer here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Hollywood went on a strike earlier this year after film and movie studios failed to acknowledge the demands for better pay and more protection against artificial intelligence in the industry. Last month, Deepika Padukone too skipped her Kalki 2898 - AD duties at the Comic-Con in the wake of Hollywood strike. Deepika Padukone counts as a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighofer, has been directed by Tom Harper. The film released on streaming giant Netflix last week.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Heart Of Stone 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gal Gadot, one of the film's producers, plays a MI6 tech support operative who dives into a risky mission to prevent "the Heart" from falling into the wrong hands. She drives Heart of Stone with panache. But this is Alia Bhatt's film, too, and the Mumbai actor steals a bit of the Wonder Woman star's thunder. When the two duel onscreen, it makes for a delightful duet."