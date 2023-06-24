Dad Mahesh Bhatt On Alia's Big Hollywood Debut: 'My Heart Soars With Pride'

Alia with Mahesh Bhatt. (Courtesy: @MaheshNBhatt)

Ahead of Alia Bhatt's big Hollywood debut, her father Mahesh Bhatt expressed his joy and pride in a new interview. Speaking to ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt said, "My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who's who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being dwarfed by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don't feel lesser in any way when it comes to international talent."

Mahesh Bhatt also shared an anecdote where Alia revealed the difference between Hollywood and Bollywood. Mahesh said during the interview, "I once remember asking her, 'What is it that they have and we don't?' And her straight reply was 'Money'. She said it with great humility."

Mahesh Bhatt told ET, "She also said that they have a way of doing things and are very professional, but they have money, otherwise we have it all. I think that confidence is very important for the nation."

The trailer of Heart of Stone released last Sunday as a part of the Netflix TUDUM event in Brazil. The movie features Alia Bhatt alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The spy thriller has Gal Gadot out to save the world and it appears that Alia Bhatt is playing the perfect foil to all of Gal's efforts. As per the trailer, Gal Gadot plays Rachel Stone, who is a member of a secret agency called the Charter.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Heart of Stone, helmed by Tom Harper also features Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt.

Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will star alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.