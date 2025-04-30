Advertisement

When Mahesh Bhatt Got To Know About Parveen Babi's Marriage While They Were In A Relationship

Parveen was found dead in her Mumbai apartment at the age of 55, the year was 2005

Parveen Babi was a prominent actress in the 70s and 80s.
She struggled with depression and a troubled personal life.
Mahesh Bhatt revealed he learned of her marriage later in their romance.
New Delhi:

The late Parveen Babi was a reigning actress in the 70s and 80s. However, her personal life was one filled with misery and depression and her eternal battle with it.

She was in a relationship with director-producer Mahesh Bhatt while he was already married to Kiran Bhatt. In a recent conversation with BBC News Hindi, Mahesh Bhatt opened up about Parveen Babi's marriage, and how he got to know about it way later in his relationship with the actress.

Mahesh Bhatt said, "About her getting married, I got to know about it later when we were already in a relationship. When her mother would visit from Junagadh, she would discuss this sometimes, by then we were in a relationship. I was living with her. So then it was discussed that she had been married once, and then the man moved to Pakistan."

Furthermore, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that he once visited Pakistan, to attend the Kara Film Festival. He was told that there was a man waiting to meet him, and it was Parveen Babi's husband.

He said, "I was told that someone wanted to meet you, but I couldn't meet him. I never said I didn't want to meet him, but it somehow did not work out. I was thinking, why would he want to see me? I was never a person who shut my door to anyone." 

Parveen Babi and Mahesh Bhatt's relationship lasted for 3 years and started in 1977. Parveen was found dead in her Mumbai apartment at the age of 55, the year was 2005.
 

