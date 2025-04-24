Rahul Bhatt On Mahesh Bhatt And Pooja Bhatt's Infamous Kissing Pic: "We Knew The Truth"

More than three decades ago, Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt featured on a magazine cover where they were pictured sharing a kiss. The picture sparked widespread controversy and continues to drive conversations around the family dynamics of the Bhatts. Rahul Bhatt, brother of Pooja Bhatt, recently was asked to share his thoughts about the picture.

Being unfazed, Rahul recalled that he was only 14 years old when the picture was published. In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Rahul said, "Kuch farq nahi padta. It's like water off a duck's back. Hum jaante hain sach kya hai, aur humne bachpan se sab dekha hai, (We knew the truth. We had seen this since childhood)."

Rahul also added how growing up in film family helped him handle public scrutiny without letting it overpower them. "Film parivaar ke bachche ya toh bohot messed up hote hain, ya bohot mazboot. Log sochte hain humein chinta hoti hai, lekin aisa nahi hai," said Rahul.

Pooja Bhatt had also addressed the controversy in the past, most notably in a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan. She called the photo moment "absolutely innocent" and expressed disbelief at how easily people project their own biases. "Agar log baap-beti ke rishte ko hi galat nazar se dekh sakte hain, toh woh kuch bhi soch sakte hain. Aur fir hum family values ki baat karte hain? Bahut badi joke hai," pointing out the hypocrisy behind the moral outrage.

In the same interview, Rahul Bhatt said his sister is better than Alia Bhatt in terms of talent, sexiness and other attributes.

In 2010, Rahul was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 4.