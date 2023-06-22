Alia Bhatt's Adorable Reaction To Paparazzi Compliment For Ranbir Kapoor's Look. Make It Viral, Internet

Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt's reaction to the paparazzi complimenting her husband Ranbir Kapoor's airport look has to be the most adorable thing on the Internet today. It so happened that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together at the airport on Thursday morning. Before flying out to Dubai, the husband-wife duo stopped and posed for the shutterbugs, stationed outside the airport. During the interaction, the paparazzi shouted "Nice look." When Ranbir Kapoor playfully asked "kiska look (whose look)," the paparazzi chimed in "aapka (yours)," replying to the actor. The answer though made Ranbir smile, took his wife Alia Bhatt by surprise as she cutely asked, "aur mera (and mine)?" The paparazzi were quick to undo the damage and shouted "dono ka (both of yours)."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's airport look was indeed nice as already pointed out by the paparazzi. The duo kept in simple and comfy in their casual wear. Take a look at their airport OOTDs:

Done with Netflix's Tudum, Alia Bhatt is back in town and gearing up for the release of the much-awaited Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The teaser of the film released on Tuesday and was an absolute treat. Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, "Teasing you with a teaser for now… kahaani toh bas shuru hui hai abhi…"

Meanwhile, fans were in for a treat on Saturday when an image of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga posing for a picture with the team of the film Animal went viral on social media. In the image, Ranbir Kapoor is seen with long hair – his look for the film – and dressed in a black vest. Meanwhile, Rashmika looks amazing in a simple Indian look with a blue kurta. A fan page shared the image with the caption, “Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the sets of Animal.”

The pre-teaser of the film was recently shared online and received a resounding response from fans. In the footage, we can catch a brief glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a white kurti and lungi, skillfully taking on a group of masked men. Sharing the video, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "2 months until the beast is unleashed. Animal in cinemas on 11th August!"

Animal will be released in theatres on August 11. Before Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Arjun Reddy in Telugu and its remake Kabir Singh in Hindi. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the theatres on July 27.