Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna, Reporting Straight From The Sets Of Animal

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: RanbirKUniverse)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new directorial project Animal has been making all the right noises ever since the first look of the film was revealed. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and also marks the actor's first collaboration with actress Rashmika Mandanna. On Saturday, fans were in for a treat when an image of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga posing for a picture with the team of the film went viral on social media. The film also stars Bobby Deol in an important role. In the image, Ranbir Kapoor is seen with long hair – his look for the film – and dressed in a black vest. Meanwhile, Rashmika looks amazing in a simple Indian look with a blue kurta.

A fan page shared the image with the caption, “Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the sets of Animal.”

Check out the image here:

Ranbir Kapoor,Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the sets of Animal ✨#RanbirKapoor#RashmikaMandanna#Animalpic.twitter.com/X7OC8qIqWo — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) June 17, 2023

The pre-teaser of the film was recently shared online and received a resounding response from fans. In the footage, we catch a brief glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a white kurti and lungi, skillfully taking on a group of masked men. Sharing the video, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "2 months until the beast is unleashed. Animal in cinemas on 11th August!"

Before this, a video from the sets of Animal went viral on social media. In it, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol can be seen celebrating the schedule wrap of the film with the team, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the viral video, the two stars are seen twinning in black jackets and matching beanie caps. Before cutting the cake, Ranbir says, "Thank you guys for the amazing schedule." He adds, "Thank you Bobby sir. You are amazing," and then plants a kiss on his cheek. To this, Bobby says, "You are amazing man. Everyone's amazing,” and proceeds to cut the cake. The cake features the poster of Ranbir's first look.

Animal will be released in theatres on August 11. Before Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Arjun Reddy in Telugu and its remake Kabir Singh in Hindi. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.