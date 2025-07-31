German Zoo Kills 12 Healthy Baboons Over 'Lack of Space,' Sparks Backlash

The Nuremberg Zoo in southern Germany has come under fire after it confirmed the killing of 12 healthy Guinea baboons on Tuesday, citing a lack of space and failed attempts to rehome the animals, according to DW News.

According to an official statement, the zoo said it was left with "no other option" after multiple efforts to transfer the animals to other facilities were unsuccessful, and contraception measures failed to control the growing population. The baboon troop had expanded to 40 individuals, far exceeding the enclosure's original capacity of 25.

According to the news portal, the zoo had previously warned the public about the impending decision in February 2024, stating that the overcrowding had led to frequent conflict and rising aggression among the animals, causing injuries and disrupting group dynamics.

The facility remained closed to visitors on Tuesday for "operational reasons," which many believe was linked to the controversial move. Animal rights activists and members of the public have since expressed outrage, calling the act unnecessary and inhumane.

Animal rights groups harshly criticized the move and threatened to sue the institution's management, saying the problem was one of their own making.

"What we feared would happen, has," the Pro Wildlife group told DW, "healthy animals had to be killed because the zoo maintained irresponsible and unsustainable breeding policies for decades."

"This culling was avoidable and illegal in our opinion," said the group.

Pro Wildlife is one of several groups that filed a criminal complaint against the zoo for violating animal protection laws.

According to BBC, Dag Encke, the zoo's director, said the decision came after "years-long consideration," and that the culling of animals can be a "legitimate last resort to preserve the population."

Encke added that the action was in line with criteria set out by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

Animal rights groups have filed a criminal complaint against the zoo for culling baboons that were in "perfect health."

The Nuremberg Zoo has yet to announce any long-term solutions to prevent similar situations in the future.