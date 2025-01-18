Morocco To Cull 3 Million Dogs Ahead Of 2030 FIFA World Cup. Here's Why

Morocco, a 2030 FIFA World Cup co-host with Spain and Portugal, has announced plans to cull up to three million stray dogs to enhance its tourism appeal. This initiative has drawn criticism from animal welfare organizations and activists globally.

The Daily Mail reports that Moroccan authorities are employing inhumane and potentially illegal methods to address the stray dog population. These include poisoning with the highly toxic strychnine, shooting dogs in public spaces, and allegedly beating surviving animals to death with shovels.

The International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition has sounded the alarm, warning that up to three million dogs could be killed as part of this campaign. Renowned primatologist and animal rights advocate Jane Goodall has stepped in, urging FIFA to take immediate action to stop the killings. In a letter to FIFA, Goodall condemned the brutal methods reportedly being used and called for the tournament in Morocco to be suspended if the culling continues.

Although Morocco has legal protections prohibiting the culling of street dogs, reports suggest that authorities continue these actions, often without intervention from local law enforcement. Animal welfare organisations promoting humane alternatives, such as trap-neuter-vaccinate-release (TNVR) programmes, face mounting obstacles. The violence has led to overcrowded shelters, and depleting resources as they struggle to manage the influx of animals.

FIFA has not yet released an official statement on the matter. Still, sources indicate that the organisation is closely monitoring the situation in Morocco and conducting site inspections of the proposed World Cup venues.

The international community remains engaged, urging Moroccan authorities to adopt humane and sustainable approaches to managing the stray dog population, in line with global animal welfare standards.

