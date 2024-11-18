US Cop Kills 7 Dogs During Animal Welfare Check At Home, Arrested

A Tennessee police officer is accused of fatally shooting seven dogs during an animal welfare check while their owners were out to dinner. He was later arrested.

Connor Brackin, a former McNairy County Sheriff's deputy, responded to a welfare check at a Bethel Springs home on November 4 following a report about the dogs, according to Atlanta News First.

Authorities allege that upon arrival, Brackin fired a rifle at the animals without justification.

The dogs' owners, Kevin Dismuke and his wife, had gone out for dinner and returned to find three of their pets dead inside the house and four more killed outside, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

"To step out of your car with a .223 caliber rifle and shoot through my damn house," Dismuke told the outlet, expressing disbelief and devastation.

The couple stated that a report to law enforcement had falsely claimed their pets were malnourished and abandoned.

"I don't know where they came up with the idea that they were malnourished or abandoned," Mr Dismuke said. "Why he pulled up and done what he done, that's something I don't have an answer for. I'll never have an answer for it."

A warrant was issued for Brackin on Tuesday, and he surrendered to authorities on Wednesday before being released on bond.

At the time of the incident, Brackin had been with the sheriff's office for less than a month. He was subsequently dismissed from his position and charged with seven counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and eight counts of reckless endangerment.

