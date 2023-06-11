Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes The 'Beast' In This Action-Packed Thriller

Still from Animal pre-teaser. (courtesy: iamRashmika )

Hey folks, the pre-teaser of the most awaited film of the year, Animal is out and truth be told it has us hooked. The video shared by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Twitter opens to a fight sequence between several masked men and Ranbir Kapoor in a white kurti and lungi. Though we are only shown a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as he fights off the men, it is no less than a treat to our eyes. Sharing the high-octane video with the fans, Sandeep Vanga wrote, "2 months until the beast is unleashed. Animal in cinemas on 11th August!"

A few days back, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh clarified news reports that claimed that the release date of Animal has been postponed. He Tweeted on Friday, "Animal very much on schedule. Animal is not postponed... don't believe rumours... The first collaboration of actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is definitely arriving in cinemas on 11 Aug 2023."

#Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL' VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE… #Animal is NOT postponed… DON'T believe rumours… The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay wknd]. #BhushanKumarpic.twitter.com/hGS01j1FvV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023

A few months back, a video from the sets of Animal went viral on the Internet in which Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol can be seen celebrating the schedule wrap of the film with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the team. In the viral video, Ranbir and Bobby are twinning in black jackets and matching beanie caps. Before cutting the cake, Ranbir says, "Thank you guys for the amazing schedule." He adds, "Thank you Bobby sir. You are amazing," and then plants a kiss on his cheek. Overwhelmed Bobby says, "You are amazing man. Everyone's amazing." And then he cuts the cake, while in the background, we can hear a loud cheer. The cake features the poster of Ranbir's first look.

Prior to this, a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Animal went viral on the Internet. In the image, we can see Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in matching beanies and sporting beards quite similar to one another. If the actors weren't wearing different coloured shirts (Ranbir in a grey shirt and Bobby in a black one), it would be quite hard to tell them apart. "Ranbir Kapoor with Bobby Deol on the sets of Animal," read the caption.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.