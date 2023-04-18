Viral: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses 'Amazing' Bobby Deol At Animal Wrap - Aww

A still from the video. (courtesy: @ilahi08)

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol have been busy shooting for their next film Animal. Now, a video from the sets is going viral on the Internet in which they are celebrating the schedule wrap of the film with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the team. In the viral video, Ranbir and Bobby are twinning in black jackets and matching beanie caps. Before cutting the cake, Ranbir says, "Thank you guys for the amazing schedule." He adds, "Thank you Bobby sir. You are amazing," and then plants a kiss on his cheek. Overwhelmed Bobby says, "You are amazing man. Everyone's amazing." And then he cuts the cake, while in the background, we can hear a loud cheer. The cake features the poster of Ranbir's first look.

A fan page shared this video and captioned it as "Animal UK schedule is done. Last one to go. #RanbirKapoor #Animal."

Check out the viral video below:

Earlier this month a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Animal went viral on the Internet. In the image, we can see Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in matching beanies and sporting beards quite similar to one another. If the actors weren't wearing different coloured shirts (Ranbir in a grey shirt and Bobby in a black one), it would be quite hard to tell them apart. "Ranbir Kapoor with Bobby Deol on the sets of Animal," read the caption.

Take a look below:

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime-thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead. The movie is expected to release this year, but makers are yet to announce the release date.