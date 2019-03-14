Deepika Padukone Unveils Wax Statue In Madame Tussauds London, Ranveer Singh Wants To Take It Home

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Madame Tussauds London. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Deepika Padukone unveiled a wax statue of herself at Madame Tussauds London on Thursday. The 33-year-old actress was accompanied by her actor husband Ranveer Singh and going by their reactions it was difficult to tell who was more smitten by the wax statue - Ranveer or Deepika? Deepika Padukone surprised fans who had gathered around the wax statue and later Ranveer Singh joined his wife on the stage. In one of the videos, now being circulated on social media by fan clubs, Ranveer can be heard saying: "Can I take her home?" The actress added, "Now when you're here shooting for '83 and miss me, come here." Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and Ranveer's parents Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani also attended the unveiling.

Here are pictures and videos from the unveiling of the wax at Madame Tussauds London:

Deepika Padukone's wax statue is based on her look for the IIFA Awards 2016 when she wore Sabyasachi caped couture on the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone met the team of experts at Madame Tussauds in July last year and at time she had said in a statement: "I am so delighted. The sitting with the team of experts was a special experience and I look forward to the incredible figure at the attraction."

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds London is already home to the wax figures of Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others. In the Delhi chapter of Madame Tussauds, Deepika's wax statue is on display with personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Asha Bhosle and others.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in "Padmaavat" and she's currently filming Meghna Gulzar-directed Chapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

