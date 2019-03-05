'Cutie No. 1, Husband No. 1...:' Deepika Padukone Just Won Our Hearts (Again) With Her Comment On Husband Ranveer Singh's Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed together (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Folks, admit it. We love to read Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's cheeky, adorable comments on each other's Instagram posts and recently, the actress won our hearts with what she wrote on her husband's post. Without much ado, we'll tell you what she posted. "Cutie No. 1, Hottie No. 1 and Husband No. 1," Deepika commented on Ranveer's post, which features him on the cover of Grazia magazine. "Ranveer Singh, Hero No. 1," reads the text on the actor's cover photo for the magazine. Ranveer Singh was quick enough to acknowledge Deepika's comment and posted some emoticons for her. Of course, the couple's Instagram exchange has been embraced by several of their followers, who gave Deepika the tag of 'Wife No. 1.' "You'll are too cute, guys" and "Let love like this go on," are some of the other comments posted.

Here's Deepika's comment on Ranveer's post.

Screenshot of Deepika's comment

Last month, Deepika delighted Ranveer's Instafam by posting a ROFL comment on his post, which was a commercial for a mobile phone brand. "Raita...," she wrote, alluding to the name of a playlist on Ranveer's phone, which has all the peppy dance songs of the Nineties.

Screenshot of Deepika's comment

BTW, these are only a few examples of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Instagram PDA. They have several times set some high standards of couple goals before and after their wedding.

Deepika and Ranveer, both 33, married in a lavish wedding in Italy's Lake Como in November. After returning to India, the couple hosted wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

On the work front, Deepika has signed up for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak while Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his last two films - Simmba and Gully Boy. He has '83 and Takht in the pipeline.