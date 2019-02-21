Ranveer Singh Is 'Sexy And He Knows It'. See Deepika Padukone's Comment

Still from video on Ranveer's Instagram (courtesy ranveersingh)

From Tatad Tatad to Malhari... there's no end to Ranveer Singh's swag on the dance floor because he's sexy and he knows it. Ranveer Singh recently just dropped the teaser of what appears to be a commercial for a phone brand and OMG, he's dancing like crazy in the video with LMFAO's Sexy And I Know It playing on. Ranveer Singh's dance moves range from pillow dance to LMFAO's signature moves to floor glides to twerks and to jhakaas Bollywood nach. Ranveer's dance gets interrupted as he gets a call from a certain Manu Jain - well, it appears to be the Manu Jain who is the Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India.

Now, guess who was one of the first ones to leave a comment? It was none other than Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone, who wrote: "Raita..."

Well, for those who don't know, "Raita" is the name of a playlist on Ranveer's phone, which lists all of 90's popular dance songs. In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Ranveer told the show host that the "Raita" playlist is special because at parties, that's what the guests dance to the most as the night progresses. According to Ranveer Singh, the "Raita" playlist undoubtedly beats pop English tracks and: "Ek-do baaje log jin gaano pe raite ke tarah fayl fayl ke dance karte hai un gaano ki playlist ka naam mere phone pe Raita hai."

Here's when Ranveer Singh roped in Farah Khan to groove to the "Raita" playlist.

Xiaomi is expected to release the Redmi Note 7 on February 28, which is also hinted at in the caption of Ranveer Singh's post: "It's sexy and you'll know it. 7 Days to go."