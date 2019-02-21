Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Were The Stars Of This Award Show. Enough Said

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stole the spotlight on the red carpet of Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Hand-in-hand, the couple made a fabulous entry at the venue and totally rocked their outfits. Deepika looked stunning in a black outfit with a plunging neckline and tied her hair in a low ponytail and accessorised her OOTD with diamond earrings. Ranveer looked dapper in a floral dark pink printed formal suit. Deepika and Ranveer also posed together for the paparazzi waiting at the venue. The 33-year-old actress also won the Woman of the Year award. While receiving the award on stage, Deepika also revealed Ranveer's secret and said, "He takes longer in the shower, longer to get ready...," as seen in an inside video shared by one of their fan clubs on Instagram.

Say hello to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Here's the aforementioned video.

Last evening, the couple also treated their Instafam to their pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, apart from Deepika and Ranveer, Sara Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Ankita Lokhande, Taapsee Pannu, Tabu, Surveen Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Daisy Shah, Kirti Kulhari and Radhika Madan also attended the function, along with Vicky Kaushal and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Sara looked gorgeous in hot pink thigh-high slit gown.

Twinkle Khanna opted for an outfit from the studios of Roberto Cavalli.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress Ankita Lokhande wore an embellished grey gown.

Tabu looked ravishing in red.

Taapsee Pannu turned heads in a silver strapless gown.

Actress Surveen Chawla walked on the red carpet in a blue outfit.

Here are the pictures of the other stars who attended Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards.

