Deepika Padukone, 'Maar Hi Dogi Kya?': Ranveer Singh's Comments Call For Super-Likes

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone in Mumbai

Highlights Deepika posted three pics from her recent outing Ranveer left comments on all three of her new posts "Maar hi dogi tum," was one of his comments

Ranveer Singh did it again, and again, and again. The 33-year-old actor could not help but drop comments on Deepika Padukone's new Instagram posts and they are husband goals, truly. Deepika, who recently attended the Sportstar Aces Awards, shared her look for the night in three pictures on Instagram and Ranveer thought each of them deserved individual appreciation. So, he went ahead and wrote: "Maar hi dogi tum" in one of the photos and "Purrr" with the cat emoji in another. Now, this was just the posts from Valentine's Day. For the pictures of his star wife from the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, Ranveer wrote: "Aise na mujhe tum dekho" and also thought of exchanging pleasantries with her on Instagram. "Oh, hi there" and "Yes?" he posted.

Ranveer Singh, maar hi dogi kya with your comments? Here are glimpses of Deepika's posts and Ranveer's comments on them.

Glimpses of Ranveer's Instagram comments Can you spot Ranveer's comments on Deepika's latest posts?

At the Sportstar Aces Awards, Ranveer joined Deepika and her mother Ujjala Padukone to accompany Prakash Padukone to the event, where he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Ranveer and Deepika were the loudest cheerleaders for Prakash Padukone when he was being felicitated.

While Ranveer is a regular with his quirky comments on Deepika's posts, the actress makes rare but classic appearances in the comments feed on Ranveer's posts. For his Berlin fashion album, she recently wrote: "One of my most favourite looks!"

Screenshot of Deepika's comment on Ranveer's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

After Simmba release - Ranveer Singh's first onscreen cop role - we also spotted this conversation on Ranveer's "My cheerleader" post.

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story. Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Chhapaak while Ranveer Singh's recent release Gully Boy opened to great box office numbers.