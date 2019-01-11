Seen This Video Of Deepika Padukone Recreating Ranveer Singh's Simmba Dialogue?

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: RanveerOfficial)

We just can't seem to get enough of newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media PDA and the latest video posted by Ranveer Singh clearly explains why. Just when we thought that the couple couldn't get any cuter, we chanced upon an adorable video shared by Ranveer Singh on his Instagram profile. On Friday, the 33-year-old actor shared a video of his actress-wife Deepika Padukone, in which she could be seen recreating Ranveer Singh's dialogue "Aye, aaya police" from his latest release Simmba. Dressed in a classic crisp white shirt and with her tied in a bun, Deepika looks stunning as she tried to do an impression of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Ranveer captioned the video "My cheerleader Deepika Padukone" and accompanied the post along with several heart emoticons. The video received over 3 lakh likes within a few hours and needless to say, the actor's Instafam simply loved the video. The comments section was replete with remarks like "cutest couple ever" and "such an adorable couple." "Couple goals," wrote another Instagram user.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to give us couple goals - be it expressing their love for each other on social media or wearing colour-coordinated outfits. How can we forget Deepika's priceless reaction after watching the teaser of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Gully Boy. Deepika wrote: "You are unstoppable," along with a fire emoticon and added,"I love you and I'm so proud of you!"

The couple' PDA is not merely confined to social media. Remember how Ranveer dedicated his Star Screen Award to Deepika and thanked her in a moving speech. "Baby, I love you, pichhle 6 saal main maine kuch bhi achieve kiya hai, kyunki aap ne mujhe grounded rakha, centered rakha, thank you for everything and I love you," said Ranveer.

Deepika and Ranveer got married as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions on November 14 and 15 in Italy's Lake Como. After their dreamy Italian wedding, the star couple hosted a reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively.

Deepika and Ranveer never shy away from expressing their love for each other. During an interview with news agency PTI last month, Deepika described her post marriage life as "magical" and told PTI: "It's been very magical, very special. We are happy we got to share it with all of you. Marriage itself is a beautiful celebration."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. Ranveer awaits the release of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and has '83 in the pipeline.

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.