Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Outshine All Others At Awards Night. Pics Here

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Star Screen Awards

Newlywed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a head-turning entry to the Star Screen Awards in Mumbai on Sunday night. The paparazzi, previously busy with celebs on the red carpet, turned their cameras as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were driven in to the venue. Amidst the incessant popping of the flashbulbs, Ranveer escorted Deepika to the photo-op area. Deepika, who was stunning in black separates from the studios of Anamika Khanna, and Ranveer, in a flamboyant suit, walked in hand-in-hand amidst loud cheers. When on the red carpet, the couple simply couldn't stop smiling ear-to-ear and their smiles clearly said it all.

The 32-year-old actress paired her custom Anamika Khanna ensemble with a cape. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika accentuated her femme fatale inspired look with dramatic eyes and layered pearl neck-piece. Deepika, the queen of fashion drama, wore her hair in a high bun. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como last month and we got a glimpse of the choodas on the new-bride's hands.

Here's how Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stole our hearts again!

The Star Screen Awards also witnessed more stunning appearances from the likes of Alia Bhatt, who was fashionably late but made a stellar entry. Katrina Kaif stole the show in a caped, silver ensemble. Jacqueline Fernandez was so pretty in pink while Shraddha Kapoor proved that simplicity is key.

Bollywood at the awards night was also represented by Daisy Shah, Diana Penty, Nora Fatehi and Nushrat Bharucha.

Veteran actresses Rekha, Shabana Azmi and Neena Gupta were a sight to behold in their elegant appearances!

The men's section was well represented by Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Ishaan Khatter. What a star-studded night it was!